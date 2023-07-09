WESTBROOK – Jean Ann Thomas, 89, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023 at Thornton Hall in Brunswick with family members at her side. She was a lifelong resident of Westbrook, daughter of Robert and Anna (Caron) Cochrane.

She was a devoted wife and mother, raising six children. She was an avid sailor, skier, and swimmer. She loved the theater and was a great traveler. Jean had a way of meeting new people whether locally or in her travels and having those new people become lifelong friends. One of these friends remarked, “She was the most loved person I ever knew.”

In addition to her family, she adored her many friends acquired through the many organizations she was part of, especially the Westbrook Women’s Club and her longtime swimming friends from the YWCA and later the YMCA.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hal; her daughters Karen Haines and husband Frank, of Ewing, N.J., Kathy Feenstra of Cape Elizabeth, and her sons and their spouses, John and Amanda of Bangor, Jim and Sandy of Cumberland, Bruce and Darby of Bedford, N.H., Greg and Patti of Carrabassett Valley, and her godson, Gene MacVicar and his wife Dora of Windham; plus, her 20 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Jean will be held on Thursday July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, located at 810 Main St., Westbrook, a reception will follow.