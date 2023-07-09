PORTLAND – Jonathan arrived 10 days late at Maine Medical Center in Portland on May 21, 1982. He is the son of Maria (Wells) Grindle and David Kenney. He was a very happy and affectionate baby. He graduated from Portland High School in Portland and attended Southern Maine Community College in the Electrical Program. He was employed by Hannaford in South Portland.

An avid fisherman, his fishing pole was not far from reach. He looked forward to Striper season and slaying the big one down in Camp Ellis on the Jetty and from Joel’s “Trophy Boat” casting for trophy fish. A man of few words, he would surprise you with his sharp wit and sense of humor.

Most recently he was a resident of Plymouth House in an attempt to slay the demons that had been ravaging his soul for almost 20 years. He hoped to be a counselor and help others with addictions. Unfortunately, he lost that battle like so many before him.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, David and Andrea Trynor Kenney, his mother and stepfather, Maria Wells Grindle and Bradley Grindle; brothers David and Zachary Kenney, stepsisters Molly Barlow and her husband Jeromy, Mallory Gray and her friend Kurt Ward, and Megan Burke and her husband Kevin; his maternal grandmother and her friend, Mary Joan Estabrook and Dwight Doughty Sr.; uncles Sonny Wells, Charles Wells and his finance Monika Day, Richard Kenney and Todd Kenney; along with many cousins, extended blended family, loved ones and friends in the sober community.

He was predeceased by his friend, Nate McConnell (Jon said that he was the best friend a guy could ever want); his paternal grandparents Rhoda and Barrett Kenney, his maternal grandfather, Earl Wells; uncle, Barrett “PeeWee” Kenney and aunt, Linda Emannus.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday July 14 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., with visitation from 4:30 p.m. until time of service.

To share memories of Jonathan or to leave the family an online condolence, pleas visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

Pine Tree Recovery,

17 Bishop St.,

Portland, ME 04103 or

The Family Restored,

631 Stevens Ave., Suite 205,

Portland, ME 04103

or at Family Restored.org