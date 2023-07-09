GORHAM – Kay Dawna Mosher, 88, of Gorham passed away Feb. 15, 2023, will be having visitation on Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., and a funeral service on Friday, July 14 at 11 a.m., both at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Arrangements are by Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd., Windham.

