GORHAM – Kay Dawna Mosher, 88, of Gorham passed away Feb. 15, 2023, will be having visitation on Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., and a funeral service on Friday, July 14 at 11 a.m., both at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Arrangements are by Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd., Windham.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.