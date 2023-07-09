PORTLAND – Norman Lloyd Buttrick, 83, passed away Monday May 8, 2023.

A celebration of Norm’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Deering Center Community Church, on the corner of Stevens Avenue and Brentwood Street in Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Norm’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

