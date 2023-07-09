MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Pauline L. Silveri, 83, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023.

She was born on Feb. 18, 1940, in Manchester, N.H., to Elmer and Stella (Laprise) Lachance. She was the wife of the late Carl H. Silveri; they were married for 59 years. Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

After graduating from nursing school in 1977, Pauline worked at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H. for many years as a medical/surgical nurse, as well as in their Pain Management Clinic. After an early retirement from the hospital, Pauline obtained a license in massage therapy and opened her own studio, Amethyst Massage Therapy, named after her favorite gem, where she practiced massage therapy and Therapeutic Touch.

Pauline and her husband, Carl, retired to Long Island where she quickly settled into island living. She volunteered at the school, the community gardens and gift shop. She loved walking the beaches with her grandchildren, collecting shells, rocks, and secret treasures. She also loved her books, her knitting, playing cards and spending time with her treasured girlfriends. She enjoyed many summer nights on the back deck with her close friends and family, watching the sunsets or the fireworks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; and her brother, Richard Lachance.

She is survived by her daughter, Carla Kingston of Andover, son and daughter-in-law, Robert Silveri and Danielle Carey-Silveri of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; grandchildren Jeffrey Lee of Dover, N.H., Timothy Kingston of Chicago, Ill., Jaron Silveri of Manchester, N.H., Patrick Silveri of Apollo Beach, Fla., Alyssa Carey of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Tyler Carey of Supply, N.C.; great-grandchild Easton Carey of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; her sister, Diane Labbe of Manchester, N.H., her brother, Roger Lachance and his wife, Susan of Long Island and Ft. Myers, Fla., her brother, Phillip Lachance and his partner Bill Best of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Her family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Rest in peace, Memere.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Pauline L. Silveri.