KENNEBUNK – Raymond Percival Belyea passed away peacefully at Huntington Common July 4, 2023.

He was born June 26, 1925 in Conway, N.H., the son of Charles Percival and Pearl Leona (Ballard) Belyea of Fryeburg. The family moved to Riverhurst Farm in Kennebunk in October of 1925.

Raymond graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1943. He served in the Navy during World War II as a Gunner’s Mate on USS LST 840 from June 1943 to July 1946. Raymond attended Wentworth Institute from 1943 to 1948 where he earned his engineering degree.

On May 6, 1950, he married Constance Anne Littlefield. He built their home in Kennebunk in 1950. Ray remained there until January 2022 when he moved to Huntington Common. Constance predeceased Ray April 3, 2014 after nearly 64 years of marriage.

Raymond was employed with General Electric Company in Somersworth, N.H. for 41 years, First as a laboratory technician and then Supervisor of the Instrument Transformer Lab and Special Projects. He retired in June of 1989.

Raymond was a Ham Radio operator, Saab car enthusiast, square dancer and world traveler. He especially loved trips to Bermuda and Mississippi Riverboat cruises. He was an electronics wiz and an excellent fixer of almost anything, especially with some wire, epoxy and a welder! His infectious laugh, wit and mischievous ways will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his son, Steven Belyea and his wife Deborah of Surry, his daughters Barbara and her husband Philip Stirk of Wells, and Karen and her husband Kevin Reid of Windham, N.H.; his sister, Rita Manchester of Kennebunk; grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, Megan (Stirk) Wilkinson and her son Cooper of Wells; Tim Stirk and wife Mandy and their children Ashleigh and William of Kennebunk; Alyssa Reid of Morganton, N.C. and Matthew Reid of Waltham, Mass.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Raymond’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

or a charity of your choice