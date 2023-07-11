SACO – Susan S. Skaggs, 64, of Ocean Park Road, passed away Saturday July 8, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house.

She was born in Biddeford on April 6, 1959, the daughter of Malcolm and Evelyn Bubier Stackpole Sr.

Susan attended local Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1977. She then graduated from Hussen University in 1979 with an Accounting Degree and later with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration.

Susan was employed by Keeley Construction and most recently for Portland Builders.

Susan enjoyed the beach, her cats, traveling with friends and going to theater shows in Boston and New York with her friends.

Susan’s true passion was baton twirling. A member of the original Saco Jets, Susan was involved for so many years and serves on the Board of Directors. She was a member of the New England Region of baton twirlers and served on the United States Baton twirling Association.

She is predeceased by her parents and her husband Timothy.

Survivors include a brother Butch Stackpole(Marlene) of Omaha, a sister Linda Lucante (Jerry) of Panama City, Fla., nine nieces and nephews Tasha, Christ, Holly, Nikki, Michael, Jeffrey, Katie, Lisa and Danny, and several great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be announced.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to United States Twirling Association, 47 Kilburn Ave, Huntington Station, NY 11746

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous