FALMOUTH – Richard Curtis Fox, 88, died on May 6, 2023. Born in New York City, N.Y., to Alfred Wines Fox and Virginia FitzSimons Fox, Richard completed one year of undergraduate work at University of Rochester before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving aboard the USS Intrepid from 1953 to 1956, he returned to U of R to finish his bachelors degree before earning his JD from University of Chicago Law School.

He joined the law firm of McNees Wallace and Nurick in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1960. He later relocated to Florida, where he continued to practice securities and business law until his retirement. He received an award for 60 years before the bar. His advice to his associates was ‘DONT TELL ME IT CAN’T BE DONE; TELL ME HOW WE CAN DO IT”.

He loved flying. He became a private pilot, earned his instrument rating in 1988, and flew his own plane from Pennsylvania to Florida to New York, to the Gulf Coast, the Low Country and beyond.

As a result of his many commercial flights he became a Flying Colonel, logging in over six million miles on one airline alone.

Rick’s career took him to many different parts of the world, representing clients in widely differing fields. He loved to travel, and told with great relish of his adventures to Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Australia, Korea, England, and Costa Rica, to name a few. He was an accomplished raconteur – and businessman.

He founded several companies. Always an entrepreneur, he started a gelato enterprise, an electric boat company, a backpacking store, and more.

Rick was a proud Adirondack 46er. Not only did he hike all 46 mountains of the Adirondacks, he founded a backpacking store and led numerous hikes of the mountains he so loved. His companion dog Malcolm achieved the 46er honorific as well.

He was an animal lover and rescued many dogs, cats and other creatures. His love of Lucy (havanese dog), his last pet, saved her life more than once. He was an avid birder, traveling to Alaska, the Florida Keys, Texas, and other sites to follow sightings of rare and much-sought birds. His life list of birds was extensive.

Richard is survived by his wife, Anne Panos, brother Geoffrey Fox (Connie), daughters Sara and Barbara Fox (Tom Pelletier), grandchildren Katherine and Richard Pelletier, and stepchildren Luther G. Jones IV, Katherine Banning and John Taylor Jones, as well as two greatgrandchildren, and many friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his beloved sister Caro Lynn Wilmarth.

In accordance with his last wishes, his ashes will be scattered atop Mount Marcy, one of the Adirondack mountains he climbed many times.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Falmouth House at Ocean View, Falmouth Maine, for their tender care.