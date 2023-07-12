Robert “Bob” Blanchard Sr.B1949 – 2023BDIXFIELD – Robert “Bob” Blanchard Sr. passed away early in the morning on July 7, 2023, while at home in Dixfield, Maine. Bob was happy to spend his final months at home with his beloved dog, Garcia and his longterm partner Glenda.

Bob was born on April 10, 1949, one of ten children born to Solomon Blanchard and Eleanor

(Bellefontaine) Blanchard. Bob attended school in the Falmouth and Portland districts. Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Christine (Blanchard) Dubreuil, his brother John Blanchard and his sisters, Nancy Doughty, Barbara Bracy and Eleanor Blanchard.

Bob lived life on his own terms. He was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and helped many over the years. He started operating his rubbish business in the late 60’s. After selling the rubbish business in the 80’s he moved on to sell antiques and collectibles from his

home. His true passion was owning and operating Gallant’s Auto Salvage in North Yarmouth which he did for the past 30-plus years. He will forever be a legend to all that knew him.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert Blanchard, Jr., his grandchildren, Dean, Drew, Dawson, Darian Blanchard and Ashley Dubreuil, his great grandchildren, Luna and Ember Blanchard, his sisters, Mary Seiler from Michigan, Patricia Faunce from South Portland, Carol Layden from North Yarmouth, Elizabeth Alley from Westbrook, Margaret Brown from South Portland and his partner Glenda Ligetto.

Visiting hours will be held 4 – 6 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday morning, July 14, 2023, at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Road, Falmouth. There will be a gathering to Celebrate Bob’s life at the American Legion in Gray from 12-4 p.m.