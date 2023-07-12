MASSACHUSETTS – Walter Holton Shea passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 at the age of 86. He was born in Medford, Mass., on Oct. 7,1936, the son of Walter Joseph Shea and Hilda Shea. He spent his youth between Medford, Mass., and Old Orchard Beach, where he still has strong ties. He held a U.S. and Irish citizenship and graduated from Boston College in 1960. Shortly thereafter, he embarked in a career of public service. He was employed by the federal government, retiring as the branch manager of the social security office on Cape Cod after 34 years of service .

He is survived by his sister Eileen McNally and four children Peter and daughter-in-law Kathleen of Centerville, Mass., Andrew and daughter-in-law Mikage of Plymouth, Mass., Michael and daughter-in-law Donna of West Barnstable, Mass., and daughter Sally of Barnstable, Mass.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary Abram and cousin Gerald Shea. He was grandfather to six that he adored dearly. They are Jack, Michael, Chiyu, Hodaka, Ava and Abigail.

﻿He had a love for the game of baseball, and described himself as a rabid Red Sox fan. This love was on full display while he was coaching Barnstable little league baseball, which he did for over twenty years. His favorite hobby was fishing with his best friend Rick McCarthy. He had a passion for all things Ireland and Boston College. He was a kind, honest, caring, loving and intelligent man. He would want to be remembered for the way he treated people. He had a unique ability to see the best in others in any situation.﻿

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 18, 2023 from 5-8 p.m., at Our Lady of Victory, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, Mass. A private Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory.﻿

