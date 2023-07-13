SCARBOROUGH – Kenneth “Sonny” Owen Young Sr., 88, passed away July 10, 2023 of natural causes at the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough. He was born in South Portland, Aug. 23, 1934, at the home of his parents, the late Harold and Louise Boyd Young. Sonny was the youngest of nine children graduating from So. Portland High School in 1951. He served with United States Army for two years achieving the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He married Margaret White Young on Sept. 17, 1960, and lived in Cape Elizabeth for 60 years. Sonny had worked for B&M Baked Beans Factory for 35 years retiring in 1996. He was the matriarch of the family. He enjoyed doing handyman tasks for family and friends, creating home videos with his camcorder, eating (especially at the Clam Bake), watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Sonny loved his family most of all and when he was babysitting was known as the baby whisperer.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Margaret White “Betty” Young in 2015. Sonny is survived by three sons, Kenneth O. Young Jr. and his wife Meredith, Stephen F. Young and his wife Leslie and Brian S. Young and his partner Mark Marquis, grandchildren Taylor J. Young, Samuel K. Young, Daniel J. Young and step grandchild Alexa N. Young and many nieces, nephews and cousins within the greater Portland area. He was also predeceased by sisters, Muriel Bonnie, Louie Barnes, Francis Libby, Carolin (Cal) Bagley, Ruth Jordan and Peggy Fuller, two brothers, Harold M. Young Jr. and Richard Young.

Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday July 15 at 1 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery corner of Rt. 77 and Spurwink Ave., Cape Elizabeth. Following the services, everyone is invited to Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland where visiting hours will be held from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to the Maine Veterans Home,

290 U.S. Rt. 1

Scarborough, ME 04074.

