NAPLES – Steve Hunt spoke his last words of wisdom on July 10, 2023. Born on Aug. 12, 1948, to Clarence and Theresa Hunt of Casco, Steve lived all of his young life in Casco with his nine siblings along with his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins all living nearby. During High School, Steve loved sports but his greatest joy was playing basketball with the Casco Loggers, especially when they won the State Championship in 1964!

His early career began at the telephone company where he worked for 20 years. He also worked in masonry using the skills taught to him by his father, Clarence. It was his love of cars that drove him to his third career which was doing body and fender work as well as painting cars. His last job before retiring was as a heavy equipment operator at P&K in Naples. While holding down all of these jobs and well into retirement he plowed snow in the winter for the telephone company as well as for family and friends for 55 years!

After all of his hard work, Steve fully embraced his retirement. He loved tinkering in his garage, cooking, trips to his favorite spots in Eustis with Beth as well as regularly visiting friends and family. He enjoyed telling stories to ensure memories lived on and was an unwavering presence in the lives of his loved ones in times of need.

Above all else, one of the defining qualities of Steve was his deep-rooted love for family. Steve married the love of his life, Beth, on December 16, 2006, who stayed lovingly by his side until the end. Family gatherings were cherished occasions filled with laughter, love, and traditions.

Steve was strong willed at times but had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was clever and full of knowledge gained from all his life experiences. He will be remembered for the compassion he shared with his family and friends.

Steve was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Theresa Hunt. He is survived by his wife Beth as well as his siblings and spouses; Cherie (Ed) Range of Waterford, Brenda Smith of Casco, Judy Hunt of Windham, Bruce (Barbara) Hunt of Naples, Cathy (Joel) Strout of Harrington, Wade (Jackie) Hunt of Casco, Donna (Jim) Shannon of Deltona, Fla., Lori (Perry) Jordan of Winter Springs, Fla.; and Kim (Jesus) Aguilar of Windham along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steve’s parting words were “I have been from Alcatraz to the Allagash with a lot of stops along the way and have no regrets! Always remember to put family first.”

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 1 p.m., at the Casco Alliance Church in South Casco on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with a reception immediately following downstairs. Committal will follow at Murch Cemetery in Casco.

Steve’s wife, Beth, wishes to sincerely thank family and friends for all their support and prayers. Special thanks to Androscoggin Home Hospice for their excellent care of Steve.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where condolences and “Steve stories” can be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Hospice, ATTN: Development Office

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240