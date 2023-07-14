GORHAM – L. Hope King, 84 of Gorham passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023 at her home.

She was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Portland, Maine the daughter of Alice McDonald and has resided in this area all her life.

Hope worked at S.D. Warren for several years where she was a foreman in the coder room

Hope enjoyed playing cards with her “Girls,” especially Texas Hold ‘Em. She looked forward to card days on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Little Falls School.

Members of her family include two sons, Jerry King, Jr. of Hollis and Jay King and his fiancée Mary Gowan of Gorham; and four grandchildren Benjamin King, Allison King, Elizabeth King and Jaylen King.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald A. King, Sr. and by her son James King who died in 2008.

A time of visiting will be held Wednesday July 19, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. followed by the funeral at 3 p.m., at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road Windham.

To express condolences or participate in Hope’s online tribute please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

