Arthur Richard Hight

PORTLAND – Graveside service with Military Honors for Arthur Richard Hight who passed away Sept. 15, 2022 will be held Wednesday July 19 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. Arrangements are by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St.

