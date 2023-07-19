TOPSHAM – Mabel Lois Mesplay, 85, died surrounded by her family on early Sunday morning, July 16, 2023.

She was born July 19, 1937 in Harpswell, a daughter of Harvey and Christine Morgan Dunning. She attended Harpswell schools and graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1956. She lived in Harpswell for many years, later moving to Woolwich then Topsham to be with her family.

She was a member of the East Harpswell Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed music and sepnding time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles Mesplay.

She is survived by her two sons, James Potvin Jr. of Dresden, Steven Potvin of Topsham, a daughter Renee Potvin of Brunswick; two brothers, Jack Dunning (Cheryl) of Harpswell, Ronald Dunning (Nancy) of Florida; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several stepchildren and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit 11 a.m. Friday July 21, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME. A service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Cranberry Horn, Cundy’s Harbor. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.