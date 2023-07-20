PORTLAND – Cathie Long died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes in early July at the age of 72 after dealing with complications of COPD in recent years.

The daughter of an Army officer, she spent her childhood years in locales ranging from Vietnam in the 1950s, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the late 1950s, and Copenhagen in the early 60s. She was a graduate of South Portland High School and Clark University. She attended the University of Maine Law School.

Cathie spent many years working toward the rights and betterment of mental health consumers. Most recently she was a peer support expert for the Intentional Warm Line administered by Sweetser, a behavioral health nonprofit in Portland.

She was a passionate and active member of HopeGateWay church.

She was predeceased by parents Frank C. Long and Mary A. Long; sister Amanda Rowe and brother Michael Long. Survivors include sister Linda A. Long, brother Mark C. Long; nieces Lindsay Rowe Scala and Angela Mallory, nephews Chris and Robert Rowe; and brother-in-law Steve Rowe.

Donations can be made to Family Promise, a

church-run program for homeless families at:

Sara Ewing-Merrill

HopeGateWay

Methodist Church

509 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101