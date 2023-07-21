CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Deborah A. Bowman left this realm for another on July 17, 2023 after an illness that lasted just long enough. She was the first-born daughter to David L. Adams and Nancy B. Adams, born on Feb. 7, 1955 in Bangor, Maine.

Growing up in Cape Elizabeth, she attended schools there and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1973. She attended Wheaton College but did not graduate. A lifelong learner and student of the world, she took in all that the world had to offer. She devoured books, film, poetry, plays, museums, exhibits and all manner of artistic expression. She traveled by herself, with friends and her kids and showed them how to be observers of the world.

Her work experience was varied; waitress, chambermaid, babystitter/nanny. Her first grown-up job landed her in the insurance industry at Campbell, Payson & Noyes which led to a 20 year career in that field. A school year at the Greely Junior High Library prompted her to apply for the Library Director position at the Chebeague Island Library. She reveled in that role for 20 years, retiring in 2020. For many years, she was the administrative assistant at the Chebeague United Methodist Church, served on the church council and, along with the congregation, navigated dissafiliation from the Methodist structure, sadly leaving in the fall of 2023.

Her volunteer life in both Cumberland and on Chebeague Island was especially rewarding. Highlights include recording secretary, board member, serving as President of the Chebeague Island Council, 4th of July parade musterer and picnic organizer.

Community involvement was also very important to her. She could be relied upon for a meal, a ride to and from the boat, fresh eggs, keeping score at pick-up ball games, serving refreshments or selling tickets at various events.

Her sewing/craft room was where a lot of the magic happened for her. Costumes were provided to many Greely, Chebeague and Yarmouth drama productions. Aprons by the dozens, prayer flags by the hundreds, napkins, table runners, potholders, seasonal attire and so much more. Library events were awash with table favors, hats, ribbons, pins and masks all with as much glitter that could be adhered. Her porch banners provided her with a bit of a soap box platform, but many were just light hearted conversation starters.

She is survived by three extraordinary young people; daughter Marguerite and husband David Rich, and son Cooper. They have been loving, kind, patient and understanding caregivers and helpmates in so many ways.

She is also survived by sisters Eliza Jane and husband Rockland, Betsy Bradford and partner Jeff; as well as niece Mariah and nephews Tim and Oliver. All have provided comfort, always supportive and with lots of smiles and laughter.

She was particularly proud of the fact she never had a car payment ($1,000 wonders were her preferred mode of transport) and she never, ever went into a Walmart store.

A celebration of life will be held at the Chebeague Community Church on Friday, August 4 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Her family encourages everyone to wear their brightest, colorful, most sparkly clothes, black is discouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to:

Chebeague Island Library

247 South Road

Chebeague Island, ME 04017 or to:

Island Commons

132 Littlefield Road

Chebeague Island, ME 04017

