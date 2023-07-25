ORR’S ISLAND – Raymond Forgit, 94, of Orr’s Island, passed away peacefully in his home on May 23, 2023.

Ray was born in Rochdale, Mass. on July 9, 1928. He graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He was an Army veteran having served in the Infantry during World War II.

Beyond his academic and military achievements, Ray was a self-taught accomplished Clarinet and Saxophone player who captivated his audiences during his tenure as the Leader of the, “Class Swing Band, and a Dixieland Jazz Band, “The Mama and the Red Hot Pappas.” His love for music and singing continued from his youth to the end of his remarkable journey where his passion to keep the spirit of the 1940s alive could be heard as he sang these timeless tunes. We have profound gratitude for the gifts of music Ray gave to his family and friends and the memories that we will hold forever in our hearts.

In 1973, Ray embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, starting his own business out of the den in his home. He founded Medical Systems Management (MSM) and took on the role of CEO. MSM quickly became a leading provider of medical software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to hospitals across the United States and Canada. Throughout the years of operation, the company achieved several notable awards, including “Boston Business Journal Fast 50 Award” in 1998 and multiple prestigious awards. Ray retired to Maine in 2002 following the sale of his company, marking the end of an unforgettable and remarkable chapter in his life.

Ray embodied a spirit of generosity and compassion that touched the lives of many. Ray and his wife, Alice, established the Raymond W and Alice B Forgit Scholarship Fund in 2006 for Bowdoin College to provide scholarship aid to their undergraduates and allow them to pursue their academic dreams. He extended his philanthropic efforts to underprivileged children in Costa Rica where donations to a Child Sponsorship Organization, Unbound (formerly the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging), were provided to assist with educational and essential needs for 25 children. Ray also provided annual donations in honor of his late brother, Fr. Ambrose Robert Forgit, to the congregation of the Sacred Hearts in Fairhaven, Mass. His legacy of generosity continues to inspire others to reach out and extend support for those in need.

Ray’s greatest joys in life were found in the simple pleasures of spending time with his family, friends and neighbors, his times spent on the oceans of Maine and Costa Rica where he could relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery, and playing his musical instruments and immersing himself in the melodies of big band music.

Ray leaves behind his daughters from his marriage to the late Dorothy A. Forgit, Kristine D. Forgit and Joann A. Talano, and three stepchildren from his second marriage to the late Alice B. Baker, David W. Gosnell, William C. Wade and Miriam W. Drelick. In addition to his children, Ray leaves behind nine grandchildren, Kate A. Talano, Ryan J. W. Talano, Ana K. Forgit, Whit M. Gosnell, Drew A. Gosnell, Kevin P. Wade, Corrianna S. Wade, Kelsey A. Chapman and Hannah A. Chapman; and two great-grandchildren, Wesley Gosnell and Jack Gosnell.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 27, at the Tatnuck Country Club, 1222 Pleasant St., Worcester Mass., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 29 at Orr’s Island Cemetery, 1585 Harpswell Island Rd., Harpswell, ME 04066. A reception will follow at the Dipper Cove Club House, Dipper Cove Road, Orr’s Island, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Please RSVP to Kris Forgit, kris1310@hotmail.com or Joann Talano, jatalano@me.com.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Ray’s online guestbook.

Donations can be made to “Unbound” by check and please note on the check memo “The Forgit Family Fund/Memory of Raymond Forgit” with ASC# 590968;

Mailing Address:

Unbound,

1 Elmwood Ave.,

Kansas City, KS 66103 or

you can call 800-875-6564.

Donations will be used to provide support for children to attend school and meals for their families.

