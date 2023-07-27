In February 2022, Age Friendly Saco initiated a Volunteer Transportation Program to help the city’s older residents facing transportation challenges access their medical appointments. Currently, Age Friendly Saco has 14 volunteer drivers serving the ommunity.

Since the program’s inception, Age Friendly volunteer drivers have provided 1,784 rides traveling over 8,559 miles and donating 969 volunteer hours. This program has been a lifeline for residents that no longer can drive and rely on a program like this to be able to access rides for their medical appointments.

Age Friendly Saco recently received a grant from the Huntington Commons Fund to expand this program to the Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach communities as well. Age Friendly Saco will assist with the orientation of new volunteer drivers as well as provide all the necessary background checks and orientation needed to bring new volunteers on-board.

To be able to expand rides to medical appointments for Old Orchard Beach and Biddeford residents, volunteers from these communities are needed.

Age Friendly Saco will be hosting two informational sessions for any residents interested in learning more about how to become a volunteer driver. Transportation Coordinators, Linda Verville and David Steed as well as some of the current volunteer drivers will answer questions .

These sessions will be held in Old Orchard at the Libby Library on Aug. 23 at noon in the Community Meeting Room for Libby Library and on Aug. 24 ag noon in the meeting room at McArthur Library.

Lunch will be provided, and anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer driver should call the Age Friendly Saco Office number at: (207) 710-5029 to register for either session.

