BUXTON – William Krahe, 64, of Buxton, passed away on July 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, July 31 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd. in Scarborough, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A reception for friends and family is scheduled the same day at St. Maximilian Kolbe’s parish hall at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
