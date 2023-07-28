HOLLIS – Jacqueline C. Kelley, 85, of Pinecrest Drive passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness.

She was born Jan. 18, 1938 in Biddeford, the daughter of Gerard and Irene Jacques Brunelle of Chelsea, Mass.

She attended St. Josephs Catholic School in Biddeford and later attended Scarborough schools.

She was the wife of Keith Kelley of Portland. Keith retired in 1978 as Air Force Chief Master Sergeant.

Jacqueline cared for her elderly aunts Irene Cassette and Muriel Crocker.

Jacqueline was known for her love of animals, (she and her cat, Ivy, loved to watch the birds together) enjoyed playing cards, shopping, spending time with her family, going to casinos.

She was predeceased by her husband, Keith W.; a son, Michael Kelley; and a brother, Richard Brunelle.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Kelley of Hollis (Sharon) and David Kelley of Shapleigh (Donna Murray); a sister, Joanne Maglione (Ronald) of Peabody, Mass.; two grandsons, Bryan Kelley and Christopher of Hollis; and grandnieces Kimberly Somers, Jordon Elkhoury, Nicholas Elkhoury, Deborah Elkhoury, Stacy Maglione, Kelsey Somers and Kyle Somers.

Viewings will be held Tuesday 10 to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 1 at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton.

A burial will be the next day at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094