BRUNSWICK – Paul Stephen Bouchard, 82, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Brunswick, the son of late Mary Loretta Black Bouchard and Alcide N. Bouchard, and was the younger of two children. On Feb. 12, 1972, he married the love of his life, Sandra Evelyn Desmond Bouchard, who survives.

He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1959, and served in the U.S. National Guard from 1963 to 1969. In 1965 he was employed by Bath Iron Works as a welder for 20 years and then as a clerk in the blueprint library until his retirement in 2007.

Paul loved old movies, country and folk music, the Three Stooges, and all sports; he played baseball and basketball throughout high school, and continued to play on men’s basketball and softball leagues several years after graduation. He was a history buff and an avid reader, especially anything about World War II and Boston mobsters.

He loved spending time with his friends and family at his cottage near Popham Beach, and particularly enjoyed hosting an annual lobster feed for some of his classmates. Those who knew him were kept chuckling by his dry and witty sense of humor. Paul was also a lifelong member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

He is survived by his three sons, Paul (Katrina) Bouchard of Bath, Patrick Bouchard of Portland, and Joseph (Carolyn) Bouchard of Peekskill, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Molly Meadows, Joseph Bouchard, Edward Bouchard, and Martin Bouchard.

Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Bouchard Keenan.

A graveside service will be held in September at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Brunswick.

