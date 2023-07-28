GORHAM – Michael L. Silver, 64, of Gorham, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023 at his home, following a period of failing health.

He was born Dec. 9, 1958 in Hawaii the son of John and Norma Silver.

He was a jack of all trades, a true handyman. He would often be found tinkering in the garage doing small engine repair, carpentry, automotive work, and even welding. He had a true love of trade work and was very good at it. He enjoyed spending time on his boat and fishing.

Members of his family include his son, Robert Silver of Gorham; his brother, John Silver of Standish, his two sisters, Annette Silver and Rhonda Silver, both of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

A time of visiting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m., Saturday July 29 at Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Michael’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

