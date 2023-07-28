Genova, Bette E. 83, of Biddeford, July 18, in Scarborough. Gathering 11 a.m., Aug. 19, Faith Lighthouse Church, Old Orchard Beach. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Genova, Bette E. 83, of Biddeford, July 18, in Scarborough. Gathering 11 a.m., Aug. 19, Faith Lighthouse Church, Old Orchard Beach. ...
Genova, Bette E. 83, of Biddeford, July 18, in Scarborough. Gathering 11 a.m., Aug. 19, Faith Lighthouse Church, Old Orchard Beach. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.