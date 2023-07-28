SABATTUS – In loving memory of Arthur “Artie” Paul Radcliffe, 62, of Sabattus, who passed on July 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, after a battle of C.O.P.D.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Nancy Owen, biological father, Arthur P. Radcliffe Sr.; stepson, Michael Hughes; brother, Paul Owen; and nephew, Justin Owen.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; grandson, Xavier Hughes of Virginia; stepdaughter, Christie Ames and her partner Ryan of New Hampshire, also stepdaughter, Beckie Ames-Kimball; his sister, Mariah and her husband Michael Pennell, brothers Anthony Radcliffe, Harold Owen Jr., Rodney and Michael Owen and their families; as well as several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends.

He will be greatly missed by anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. Artie was always the life of the party and lit up any room he entered. His selflessness and generosity knew no bounds, he was the most caring and kind soul. In his early years he loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and friends. In his early 20s, he served in the Army.

In one last show of his true character he chose to donate his body to science, therefore, no funeral services will be held. There will be a celebration of life, to be announced at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Togus Cemetery in Augusta.

