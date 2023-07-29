PORTLAND – Pauline Edna (McDowell) Conant, 87, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023 at Seaside Nursing Home in Portland. She was born in Portland to Kenneth Milton McDowell and Doris Pauline (Skillings) McDowell on March 6, 1936. For a complete obituary, see Dolby Blais and Segee, Westbrook (dolbyblaissegee.com)
Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Seaside Healthcare.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home at 35 Church St., Westbrook on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. A time for gathering and sharing will be held immediately afterwards at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham.
In lieu of flowers,
her family suggests sending donations to the
Barbara Bush
Children’s Hospital.
