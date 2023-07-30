Dickey, Alice E. (Fournier) 94, of South Portland, July 26, in Saco.
Visit 4-6 p.m., Aug. 2 and Service 10 a.m., Aug. 3, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.
