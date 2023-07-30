CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Annette Blow passed away at Hope Hospice on July 24, 2023.

She was born in 1939, a lot of people would say she was so much like her mother Marie. Annette always thought of that as the greatest compliment. She loved her mother dearly and got to spend several years alone with her mother before, what would become her best friend, Madeline was born. A few years later her brother, Leonel came along to complete their family. Annette always thought of her siblings as the greatest gifts that her mom could have given her.

Dale and Annette’s love story began in 1954 at Annette’s freshman school dance, Annette knew from that day on that Dale would be her forever, six years later they married in 1960 and started their beautiful journey together.

Annette was always dedicated to her family and supporting her husband’s dreams, they were her whole world. All she ever wanted to do was stay home and raise her little family, so much so that she would have a baby in one hand while answering the company phone and taking orders in her other, so that Dale could support their family.

She always put her children first, and even though she was working so hard she still made sure she was at all five boy’s functions, even volunteering to be a pack leader for the cub scouts. And in the summers would take on the responsibility of caring for other people’s children.

She always supported Dale with all his crazy ideas and ventures, even when she would say Absolutely NO, She Always sacrificed herself to allow Dale to live his dreams. When Dale was happy, Annette was happy. Although, there was an absolute definite NO to living on a pig farm in Panama.

Annette would reprimand her boys with a stern voice, but always with love in her heart. She always made sure they knew they were loved. I can remember the time that she sent all her boys T-shirts that said “we survived the wooden spoon” we all laughed knowing that it was true, but that she loved them more than anything. That same holiday she sent each of the grandchildren a t-shirt that said, “I’m Nana’s favorite don’t tell the others”.

As her boys got older, she enjoyed spending one-on-one time with each of them, each one leaving that day feeling that they were now her favorite son. Even when they were no longer at home, they would all have long conversations with her on the phone, where hours would go by and it would only feel like moments.

She was an incredible grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She had this way of making each one of them feel so special and loved.

There was not a person in Annette’s life that she didn’t make feel special and loved. She was such a special mother-in law to Thelma and her Panamanian family. She loved them as they were her own and that touched their hearts greatly.

She always would say how lucky she was to have such a beautiful family, but it was all of us that were lucky to have her. We would love to sit around her and listen to all her life stories. She would beam with pride and smile that beautiful smile with every detail she told.

ln the end, she said that it seemed short, but it was such a beautiful life, and that she was ready to go home and see Josh, her beloved grandson. She will always be a light that shines brighter than any other, and when we need her now, we will look to the sky and still see that light shining bright.

She was predeceased by her mother, Marie Cayer Tremblay and her partner Gaston Dubuc; and grandson, Joshua Blow, in 2018.

Annette is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale Blow; sons Frank and his wife Thelma of Cape Coral, Fla., Kenneth of Old Orchard Beach, James and his wife Michelle of Saco, Steven of Okeechobee, Fla., and Jon of Cape Coral, Fla.; a sister, Madeline DeBlois and her husband Ronald of Cape Coral, Fla., and a brother, Leonel Tremblay and his wife Denise of Old Orchard Beach; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass was held Wednesday, July 26 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Cape Coral, Fla. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. when she will be laid to rest with her cherished grandson, Joshua.

