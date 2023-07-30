PORTLAND – Assunta “Sue” Fasulo, 92, passed away peacefully, July 26, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long-term battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born May 22, 1931 in Portland and is the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Colucci) DiMatteo.

Sue graduated from Portland High School with the class of 1949. After graduation she went to work in her parents’ grocery store in Portland. On July 14, 1956, Sue married the love of her life, John Fasulo and they settled in Portland. They celebrated 25 years of marriage before his passing in 1980.

Sue held jobs at Cheverus High School, Espans Restaurant, and CVS. Sue was a Communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. She volunteered for the Good Cause Thrift Shop and the soup kitchen at Cathedral in Portland. Sue was a loving mother and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had many friends and always found something to laugh about.

She is survived by her daughter, Marianne Fasulo of Saco, son, Paul Fasulo of Portland, and son, Christopher Fasulo and his wife Kathy of Sandown, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Jina, Jon, Ryan, Andrew, Benjamin, Ethan, and Cassandra; three great-grandchildren, Helena, Noah, and Michael.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 1 at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the loving care that Sue received while she was there.

To share memories of Sue or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or the Alzheimer’s Association.

