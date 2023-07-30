SOUTH PORTLAND – George Peter Christensen, Sr., 94, of South Portland, died on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home.

George was born on June 8, 1929 to Peter and Frances (Mendelson) Christensen in Portland. He graduated from Portland High School with the class of 1947. George married the love of his life, June Theresa “Terry” Meehan on Aug. 20, 1949. They shared 65 years of marriage until she predeceased him on Aug. 8, 2013.

During his life, George served in the Navy reserves for 13 years as Gunners Mate 2nd Class, serving on aircraft carriers, destroyers and traveling to Korean waters and Havana, Cuba. George worked as a truck driver for Burnham and Morrill for 30 years, as well as Yankee Industrial as a relief driver and forklift operator, and as President and Business agent of local Bakers and Confections Union #166, which later merged with Tobacco and Grain Millers Union of Boston.

He was a member of the Deering Masonic Lodge 183 where he was a 32nd degree Mason for 70 years, a member of the Odd Fellows Fraternity Lodge #6 for 60 years, as well as a member of the Scottish Rites. One of his proudest accomplishments was receiving his pin for being a mason for 70 years.

As teenagers, George and his brother, Chris, used to work on their father’s lobster boat to help supplement their family’s income.

In the summers, he loved going up to his camp on Little Sebago Lake and going to his home in Port St. Lucie, Fla. for the winters. George and his wife made many lifelong friends, especially his dearest friend, Pedro Acosta.

In his later years, he started to garden and people marveled at his gorgeous Blood Orange azaleas, rose bushes and street side flower gardens on Whispering Pines. He also enjoyed taking long walks to visit his son in South Portland Highland Cemetery.

George spent many hours in his “garage of 1,000 tools,” tinkering on cars, trucks, lawn mowers, camp pumps and whatever else he could find to fix. When he wasn’t tinkering or fixing things, you could find him telling stories, always using his favorite saying “to make a long story short…”

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Linda (John) Mayol of Westbrook, David Christensen of South Portland, Robert Christensen of South Portland, daughter-in-law, Linda Christensen of South Portland; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Christensen of Kileen, Texas; wife, Terry; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Christensen of Buxton, and son, George Christensen, Jr. of South Portland.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view George’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

