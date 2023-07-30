SOUTH PORTLAND – John P.R. Cyr, 87, of South Portland, died on July 15, 2023 at Sedgewood Common in Falmouth.

He was born in Caribou, the son of Roch and Edna Pelletier Cyr. John was a 1954 graduate of St. Frances in Biddeford where he lettered in football, basketball, track and was salutatorian.

On Dec. 15, 1955 he married Alice M. Cyr and they had five children, Wanda Pickering and husband Joseph of South Portland, Bruce Cyr of Bangkok, Thailand, Kevin Cyr and husband Joel Waterhouse of Dayton, Curt Cyr of Scarborough and Kent Cyr of South Portland; 10 grandchildren, Emily Pickering Doherty, Austin Pickering, Eliot Pickering, Olivia Pickering, Matthew Waterhouse, John P.R. Cyr, II, Nathaniel Cyr, Henry Cyr, Franklin Cyr and Zachary Cyr; and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Roxanne Miller and husband Robert, brother, Roy Cyr and wife Jessica, sister-in-law, Eleanor Cyr; many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was predeceased by brothers Roch Cyr and Robert Cyr.

John loved to cook for small and large family and work events. He was an avid fan of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. He was president of the local Jaycees, a member of the VFW and the Eagles club.

John received surveyor training in the army and spent 20 months in Germany surveying on the Rhine River. Upon his return to Maine, he worked for E.C. Jordan and Owen Haskell for 40 years until his retirement. He was also the Cumberland County surveyor and often called upon for his expertise, precision and professionalism. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and godfather.

Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Advantage Funeral, 999 Forest Ave., Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at: http://www.advantageportland.com

