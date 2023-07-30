CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – When you entered the home of Michael Donahoe, you were guaranteed a good laugh, a delicious meal, and a new appreciation for a song you’d never heard.

On July 23, 2023 Michael Donahoe of Cumberland Foreside, passed away at the age of 63, a few short months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

His pride and joy were his two sons, John Riley and Matthew Girard. He treasured his big family of six siblings, Bill, Ellen, Molly, Kevin, Jerry, and Amy, five brothers and sisters in-law; and 18 nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Heidi Leopard Donahoe, after 28 years of marriage; and his dear parents Jerry and Alice.

For the last five years, he shared great adventures traveling, skiing, and spending time on the water with his loving partner, Ivy Frignoca from Cumberland.

Born Jan. 29, 1960 in Clarks Summit, Pa., Michael attended Abington Heights High School. He earned his B.A. from his father’s alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s College, where he could be seen cruising campus on his green moped that earned him his nickname “Moped”. His sister Molly followed in his footsteps and together they formed a group of lifelong “Mounties”. Shortly after, he received an MBA from George Washington University.

He began his career with Union Carbide in Boston, Mass. before growing as a Marketing Manager for Wyeth in Radnor, Pa. In 1995 he accepted a role as the Director of Marketing for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream moving him across the country to Oakland, Calif. During his time on the west coast, he received a Certificate in Personal Financial Planning from the University of California, Berkeley.

After a few visits to see his sister, Amy, he could not resist the lure of Portland, and the idea of being closer. He moved back east and eventually launched his private financial advisory business, Harvest Asset Group. The company quickly grew due to Michael’s personal care and devotion to all his clients.

Michael has a long list of friends from every aspect of his life. A master of wit and dry humor, Michael’s presence could light up the darkest room. He embraced life with fervor, living each day to its fullest potential. He had a passion for skiing, live music, and culinary adventures, constantly seeking new and exhilarating experiences wherever he went. He loved to tell stories of his adventures and shenanigans as a kid growing up at Elk Mountain and in Avalon, N.J.

As we bid farewell to Michael, we hold close the cherished moments and the profound impact he had on our lives. His absence leaves an immeasurable void, yet his legacy of love, laughter, and compassion will endure in our hearts forever.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St., Cumberland at 1 p.m., followed by a gathering at his home. For those unable to travel to Maine, a second memorial and gathering of friends will be held on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Best Western, 820 Northern Boulevard, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

To share memories of Michael or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the following:

Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 Route 1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105 or at

https://mainecancer.org/donate-now;﻿

Preble Street,

55 Portland St.,

Portland, ME 04101 or at

http://www.preblestreet.org

who serve those most in need in Portland;

One Longfellow Square,

181 State St. Suite 201,

Portland, ME 04101 or at

https://onelongfellowsquare.com/donate/,

a non-profit performing arts and concert venue.

