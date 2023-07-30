BUXTON (BAR MILLS) – Patricia Mae Cain, 86, passed away in Cumberland on July 26, 2023.

She was born in Augusta on Jan. 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Augustus and Lettie (Durgin) Clark.

She lived in South Portland on Sawyer Street in a home owned by the Vickery family and grew up with Arnold Vickery. Her mother ran a boarding home there and Patricia and her brother “Gus” entertained the guests.

She attended and graduated from South Portland and Portland schools and went on to attend nursing school in Texas.

Patricia was a proud nurse for over 50 years. She worked at Mercy Hospital, Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, Texas, and St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland.

She was active in the Westbrook Food Pantry, the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, the Westbrook Seniors, and was involved with the Genealogical Society in Cape Elizabeth and the Greater Portland Chapter.

Patricia will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had gardening, fishing, studying genealogy and most importantly- being with family.

Besides her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Dana Wiles in 1981; and a brother, Augustus Clark Jr.

She is survived by her children, Dale Wiles of Brunswick, Stephanie Smith and her husband Wayne of Gorham, and Lance Wiles of Buxton; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. A reception at the conclusion of the funeral will be announced. A graveside service will be held on Friday Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

