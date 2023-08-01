HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement. Multiple reports said the Astros were sending top outfield prospect Drew Gilbert to the Mets.

The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander, who they signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December.

The 40-year-old Verlander earned his 250th career victory on Sunday, and 61 of those came with Houston. He was first acquired from the Detroit Tigers during the 2017 season, when he helped pitch the Astros to a World Series title.

He won his third Cy Young Award and second World Series with Houston last season, then became a free agent.

The Astros have won the AL West in five of the past six seasons but currently trail the Texas Rangers by half a game.

BLUE JAYS-CARDINALS: The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals while they evaluate the status of injured star Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays are sending 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Bichette, an All-Star shortstop, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he appeared to injure his right knee.

The Blue Jays had not announced the extent of Bichette’s injury as of Tuesday afternoon.

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but hasn’t replicated quite that form since. He’s hitting .233 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and a .710 OPS in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old has played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

RAYS-CUBS: The Tampa Bay Rays acquired minor league right-handers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

The move improves Tampa Bay’s pitching depth as it tries to chase down AL East-leading Baltimore. Sampson is 11-19 with a 4.43 ERA in 72 major league appearances, including 44 starts. Rodríguez is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA and five saves in 34 big league games.

The Rays acquired Sampson, Rodríguez and international signing bonus pool space from the Cubs for minor league right-hander Josh Roberson. The 27-year-old Roberson, a 12th-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 31 appearances for Triple-A Durham this year.

BRAVES-ROCKIES: The Atlanta Braves added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies before the trade deadline.

The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. Barger, 25, was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019.

Hand, 33, bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation.