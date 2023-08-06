NEW GLOUCESTER – Donald Hugh Olson, 83, died July 30, 2023, at Maine Veterans’ Home, Scarborough. He was the son of Harold and Alice Olson of Osceola, Wisconsin.﻿

A lifelong musician, Don excelled at music of all types in school, and was a professional church organist by age 12. In 1959, Don won the Wisconsin State Championship for Drum Major, Marching Band. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota (where he studied piano, organ and bassoon), Don moved to the Northeast to join the Andover Organ Company. The Army required Don’s service for three years, and he returned to the organ company in 1966.﻿

Don’s career at Andover spanned 50 years, many of them spent as General Manager or President. He was a member of several professional organizations, including the American Guild of Organists, the American Institute of Organ builders, the International Society of Organ builders, the American Pipe Organ Builders Association, and the Organ Historical Society.

﻿Don had many interests. He served many churches as organist and choir director. For over 30 years he supported the Merrimack Vally Philharmonic Orchestra (Massachusetts) as bassoon player, manager and president. At the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine, Don combined his passions for landscaping and rescue care for animals. He volunteered on weekends for many years, building turtle ponds and maintaining flower beds.﻿

Don is survived by brothers Steven (Dana), Appleton, Wis., Eugene (Ginger), Royal Oak, Mich., sisters Mary, Monmouth, Ore., and Martha (Jeff Keane), Park City, Utah, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his partner of 43 years David Dunham.﻿

There are no plans for memorial services. ﻿

To share memories of Don or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

If so desired contributions in Don’s memory may be made to the Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra MVPS. Inc P.O. Box 332, Haverhill, MA. 01831, or the Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, Maine 04039.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous