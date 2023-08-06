LEESBURG, Fla. – Susan Harvey, 63, passed away on July 31, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine on March 11, 1960, to Lucille and Wifred Leighton.

Sue grew up in Westbrook, Maine, and developed countless friendships over the years. The chance of hearing Sue sing a country music song or catching some rays with friends on Crescent Lake was probably pretty high! She was loved by all who crossed her path and had a smile that lit up any room. Her favorite and most cherished job was being a stay-at-home mom. Going to the beach in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter were common activities for her and her family. When Sue and her second husband, Roger, moved to Florida in 2013, they enjoyed taking road trips around the state, especially to Saint Augustine. Sue also took great pleasure in Facetiming her family. Whether she caught up with her children about their weeks or watched her grandchildren put on one of their famous “performances,” you could see the pride and light they brought to her life. She will be missed more than words can explain, but the memories we have and our love for Sue will live on forever in our hearts.

Sue was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Velma and Roger Harvey and sister-in-law Tina Harvey. She is survived by her husband Roger Harvey, her parents Lucille and Wilfred Leighton, her brother Brian Leighton and his wife Kathy, her sister Cindy Wood and her husband Lou, her daughter Ashley Foye, her son Matt Foye, and his wife Ashley along with their children Myles and Mallory, and her stepsons Peter and Bobby Harvey along with their wives and children.

Visiting hours will be held from 2- 4 p.m., with a service immediately following on Monday, August 14, at the Westbrook chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Following the service, all are welcome to join us for a celebration of life at the Stockhouse Restaurant and Sports Club, 506 Main Street, Westbrook. A private burial will be held on Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Sue’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Opportunity Alliance.

