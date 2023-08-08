PORTLAND – Charles E. Miller, former chief executive officer of Bernstein Shur and a pillar in the greater Portland community, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a short illness. He was 75.

Charlie was a larger-than-life figure, with a tremendous personal presence, a searching and seeking intelligence, and an incredibly generous spirit. He was a devoted and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend. He spread happiness to his family and to everyone surrounding him. He was an accomplished and well-respected attorney, a strong advocate for justice and a leader.

He was a singer and loved to play the guitar; a smile, a story or song were never far from his lips. He was a man of joy.

Charlie joined Bernstein Shur in 1979 and served as the firm’s Managing Partner and then CEO from 2003 to 2013. He continued to practice real estate and business law until the time of his death. He was recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and rated AV by Martindale Hubbell. He provided wise and trusted counsel to his many clients, who praised his intellect, charm, credibility, and tenacity. Among his colleagues, Charlie was beloved. He was a true friend and mentor to many.

Faith was an important part of Charlie’s life, and he was an immensely respected leader in Maine’s Jewish community, serving as president of Temple Beth El and the Jewish Community Alliance and as the vice chair of Southern Maine Hillel, among many other roles.

Charlie embodied “tikkun olam,” which in Hebrew means to repair the world, and “tzedakah,” which calls on believers to make the world a more fair and just place through both action and financial giving. Charlie was deeply engaged in the community and was a civic leader who touched the lives of thousands of people.

With his wife, Ellie, Charlie taught high school students at Hebrew school, and he also taught music to younger students at Temple Beth El.

Charlie was a lion for social and legal justice, volunteering his time and expertise with Pine Tree Legal Assistance, Friends of Pine Tree Legal Assistance, the Muskie Fund for Legal Justice, and Hope Acts, among others. In 2009, Charlie and Ellie were jointly awarded the Edmund S. Muskie “Access to Justice” Award. Charlie also created the firm’s first diversity committee in that same year.

His community engagement went much deeper, and included volunteering his time, energy and expertise for organizations including: the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, where he served as Chairman of the Board from 2016-2019 and continued to serve as a Director at the time of his death; the Board of Visitors for University of Maine School of Law, the American Bar Association, the Maine Bar Association, and the Cumberland County Bar Association. In 2013, Charlie earned Husson University’s Chesley H. Husson, Sr. Award for Dedication to Higher Education and the State of Maine.

Charlie was born on Sept. 25, 1947, in New Haven, Conn., to Bernard and Dorothy Miller. He was a proud Eagle Scout. He graduated from Colby College in 1969 and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Maine in 1973. He taught English for seven years at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Maine. While at Lawrence High, Charlie created and coached what became a state champion debate team, with several of his students earning full-tuition scholarships to college.

He was the managing editor of the University of Maine Law Review and graduated cum laude 1979.

A light has surely gone out for those who knew Charlie, but his life serves as an inspiration to many and his legacy will endure.

Charlie is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Ellie; a son, Marc Miller and his wife, Ayelet, and their children Eitan and Talia; a daughter, Elizabeth Cleek and her husband, Andy, and their children, Danny and Emily; a daughter Amanda Miller-Burg and her husband, Jordan Burg, and their children Judah and Maya; a brother, Michael Miller, his wife, Bonnie, and their children Sara Miller and Debra Miller and Debra’s husband, Mike Greene; and his sister-in-law, Sandi Bartel, and her husband, David Polsky.

The funeral service will be held at Temple Beth El in Portland, on Monday August 7, at 11 a.m. After graveside burial at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, the family will return to Temple Beth El where all are invited to the meal of consolation. The family will observe shiva at Charlie and Ellie’s Scarborough home, beginning Monday from 7-9 p.m., with services at 7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m., with services at 7 p.m., Friday from 3-6 p.m., and again on Saturday evening beginning with services at 8:30 p.m.

Charlie’s commitments were deep and broad. Each of the following organizations reflect his dedication to tikkun olam: Temple Beth El and/or Jewish Community Alliance (Jewish life), Gulf of Maine Research Institute (the environment), Pine Tree Legal Assistance (equal access to justice), Hope Acts (inclusion and diversity).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of these organizations.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous