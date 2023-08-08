PHIPPSBURG – Owen Daly III passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 after a long bout with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 71 years old.

Owen was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 16, 1951 at Union Memorial Hospital, the first-born son of four, to Marian and Owen Daly II. A graduate of Calvert School, Gilman School, and the University of Virginia, he was a standout athlete in many sports, most notably lacrosse; however, he would find no greater joy in life than watching his children and grandchildren play, in all its myriad forms, as he was more inclined to live vicariously through his loved ones’ successes than his own – a testament to his humble nature.

He formed meaningful and lasting partnerships in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore while working in commercial real estate for the Rouse Company and Colliers Pinkard. Owen’s colleagues appreciated his honest and direct nature and his sense of humor.

Ever playful, Owen found joy creating and reliving memories with family and friends, recounting stories of Bethany Beach, Delaware and Small Point, Maine. In his opinion, a cherished memory could never be shared too many times.

He would spend the final two decades of his life in retirement with the woman he loved most, Peg, in the place they loved most, Maine. Mornings spent perusing the gardens of Wilds Rock, afternoons checking-in with friends and family by a wood-burning stove, and evenings listening to music or watching a game while enjoying home-cooked meals became routine and ritual.

Family always came first, and Owen wanted to see them most, whether gazing at pictures from afar, or greeting them at his home on Wilds Rock. And so it was altogether fitting that in his final days he was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Owen lived his version of a fulfilled if not entirely full life in terms of years, and he was always the first to say, “I’ve had a very good life.” He had mastered the art of appreciation, which made for both a content and satisfied existence and a peaceful and courageous acceptance of his diagnosis and the eventual progression of his disease.

He is survived by his best friend and wife, Margaret “Peg” Daly; two children, Owen and Mariah; five grandchildren; and brothers Gordon, Clinton, and Tim. They will all miss him dearly and carry on his legacy by continuing to share his stories with flare, joy, and laughter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous