Born in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston to the late Earle H. Soutter and Helen O’Connell. He spent several of his childhood years in Waterville, before relocating with the family to Quincy, Mass., and graduating from North Quincy High School class of 1954.

He spent several summers during and after high school working in restaurants in the Falmouth, Mass., area where he met the love of his life, Maureen Roberts. They married on Aug. 9, 1957, and went on to raise four children while moving from Pennsylvania to Connecticut to Long Island before settling in East Falmouth, Mass., in 1972.

A Navy veteran, VA administrator, charter boat captain and friend of Bill, he was an avid fisherman, skier, golfer, bird watcher and traveler. He and Maureen crossed the United States several times, all the way to Alaska, in their RV visiting many of our national parks along the way.

The outdoors, whether boating or camping or just walking, were always a joyful place for him. He lent time and energy to preserving public access to coastal areas and outdoor spaces so others may enjoy what he held so dearly.

He was predeceased by his brother Earl and sister-in-law Jean, his sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Vito and brother-in-law John.

He is survived by his sons, David (Christine), Mark (Eileen), Greg (Sandra), and his daughter Kathleen (Todd). His grandchildren Matthew, Patrick, Bridget, Madeleine, Emma, Olivia, Anna, Samantha (CJ), Abigail, Grace, Ella, and Jack. Great-grandchild Brynleigh and sister-in-law Kathleen (Morton).

The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the Southcoast VNA Hospice Services and Wendy Jefferson Buckley who provided such exceptional care and comfort to David.

Service arrangements are pending and loved ones will be notified when scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s memory to: Harpswell Heritage Land Trust, 153 Harpswell Neck Rd., Harpswell, ME 04079 OR Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Reserve, PO Box 3092, 131 Waquoit Highway, Waquoit, MA 02536.

