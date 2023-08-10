YARMOUTH – Jane Elizabeth Carlow left this world peacefully on Aug. 1, 2023. She was born in Calais on Feb. 12, 1943, daughter of Norman F. Carlow and Evelyn (Alexander) Carlow. She attended Calais schools and graduated from Calais Memorial High School in 1961. She attended Washington State Teachers College from 1962-1965 and began teaching first in Boothbay Harbor, then at Scarborough Junior High School. She also earned her master’s degree in education. She taught science and math at Scarborough until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Norman F. Carlow Jr., sister, Olive (Carlow) Bentum, brother-in-law, William T. Bentum, sister, Donna (Carlow) Bradstreet and brother-in-law, John Bradstreet.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Carlow of Falmouth; multiple nieces and nephews; several grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at Cressey Road United Methodist Church on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Calais Cemetery on Sept. 16, at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brentwood Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their excellent care of Jane in her last months.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Maine School for Science and Mathematics.

