Carlow, Jane Elizabeth 80, of Gorham, Aug. 1, in Yarmouth. Celebration of life 3 p.m., Aug. 27, Cressey Road United Methodist Church. Burial 1 p.m., Sept. 16, Calais Cemetery.
