Lloyd Elmore York

SCARBOROUGH – Lloyd Elmore York, 89, of Scarborough, passed away July 25, 2023.

Celebration of Life, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Rd., Scarborough, then gathering 11 a.m. Hillcrest Community Building, in Scarborough.

