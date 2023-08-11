BRUNSWICK – Lilyette Georgette (Bernier) Cornish, 89, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 at Horizons Nursing Home.

Lilyette was born in Auburn on March 11, 1934, a daughter to George and Jeanette Bernier. She was a lifelong resident of Bowdoin, attending Bowdoin and Brunswick schools and graduating from the University of Maine at Augusta with an associate degree in human services.

In 1953, she married Roland Cornish Jr. They had 10 beautiful children and were later divorced.

In her working years, she had many jobs at places like Family Planning, The Button Shop and The Shirt Factory. She was best known for her seamstress business which she operated from her home up until her retirement. She designed and created many wedding and bridal attendant dresses. In 1982, she accompanied Miss Maine to the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. The attire worn by Miss Maine at that pageant was made entirely by Lilyette.

Lilyette was very active in Silver Sneakers until she was no longer able to attend due to Covid restrictions. She attended and taught Sunday School at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Lisbon Falls for many years. In recent years, she attended the Methodist Church in Lisbon Falls.

Lilyette was predeceased by her parents; her three children, Marie Cornish Gould, Mark Cornish and Dean Cornish; her sister, Jeanette Bernier and brother, Paul Bernier. She was also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Aileen Cornish Wheeler, son-in-law, Larry Day; and her beloved dog, Daisy.

She leaves behind her children, Roland Cornish III and wife Denise of Georgetown, Jimmy Cornish of Harpswell, Rolanda Cornish Day of Haymarket, Va., Maurice Cornish and wife Nancy of Brunswick, John Cornish of Richmond, Dale Cornish and wife Gabriele of Cocoa, Fla., Anthony Cornish and wife Deborah of Bowdoin and daughter-in-law, Madelyn Cornish of Lisbon. Lilyette also leaves behind her siblings George R. Bernier and wife Eva of Bowdoin, Rachel Dolezal and husband Warren of San Luis Obispo, Calif., Normand Bernier and wife Jeanine of Litchfield, Richard Bernier of Bowdoin and Helena Clifford and husband Richard of Sabattus. She also leaves behind 25 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Horizon’s staff and hospice nurses for their loving care during Lilyette’s final days.

A graveside service will be held on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Elizabeth. A celebration of life will follow at the West Bowdoin Church Parish Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Arrangements are under the care of the Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252, 207-353-4951.