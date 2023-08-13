SOUTH PORTLAND – Ann C. Horton, 76, of Preble Street, died on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

Ann was born in Portland on July 18, 1947, the daughter of the late John S. and Mary Elizabeth (Morris) Horton. She attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School in the class of 1965.

Right out of high school, Ann went to work for the New England Telephone Company, a career that lasted more than 30 years. After her retirement from the phone company in 1994, she returned to work as an independent contract and continued to work for several more years. After retiring completely from the phone company, she worked for several years at the Portland Jetport and several years with the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

When not working, Ann loved to read non-fiction, biographies, and was a real history buff. She loved to travel with family and friends and would go any place that was by the sea. She would take pictures of her travels and family gatherings and would later make collages for family to enjoy. She enjoyed caring for many of her nieces and nephews and would occasionally make an appearance as the Easter Bunny! She was also a great care giver to many family members when they were ill. She enjoyed the time spent in her flower gardens and the occasional trips to the casino. Ann will always be remembered as a giving, thoughtful and caring person.

Ann was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Peter Horton; two sisters, Theresa Horton and Mary Patricia Caselden.

She is survived by four sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Marston of South Portland, Barbara Williams of Yarmouth, Frances “Fifi” and her husband Michael Vessey of Scarborough, Cathy and Cameron Boyd of Canada; two brothers, Michael and his wife Evelyn Horton of South Portland and John I. Horton of Saco; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service celebrating Ann’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. at Old Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Ann’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous