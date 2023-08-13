SOUTH PORTLAND – Ann M. Giroux 78, passed away on Thursday Aug. 10, 2023 at Maine Medical Center after a long enough battle with cancer. Ann was the daughter of Eli J. and Cecile M. (Boivin) Morin.

She was a stay-at-home Mom, then worked many different jobs. Ann had many talents in sewing/mending, crocheting, knitting, gardening, canning, and cooking. She loved to cook for family, friends, and her neighbors. She had many friends and acquaintances as she was such a social butterfly. She was a member of the Portland Eagles Club and Moose Lodge in Scarborough. She would love to go there accompanied by her very best friend since childhood, Ginger Whalen.

Ann was predeceased by her first husband, Merrill S. Kenny, second husband, Richard J. Giroux Sr.; brothers Mikey, Teddy, Timmy and Jimmy Morin, and sister, Bernice Boucher.

Ann is survived by her two daughters, Terri Kennedy and her husband Clayton, Karen Curatola and her husband Greg; Ann’s sisters Evelyn, Judy, Shirley, Patty and Gail and brother, Richard Morin Sr.; grandchildren, Alicia, Tasha, Trista, Desiree, Anthony, Jennifer, and Joey; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Natalie, Jocelyn, Cadence, Jaxon, Madox, Parker, Carmine, Scarlet, and Annabelle.

Many thanks to the Maine Medical Center Emergency Department for the prompt and loving care that they showed to Ann and to the Scarborough Cancer team for being there for her and making her as comfortable as possible.

There will be no service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday Aug. 18 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave.

To share memories of Ann or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.A.T. Hutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers Ann’s favorite place to donate was

St. Jude’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

