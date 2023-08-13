HOLLIS – Brian Roland Hurtubise, 47, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Hollis on Sunday July 30, 2023.

He was born in Portland on Jan. 30, 1976. He graduated from Bonny Eagle High School and went on to graduate from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, and SMTC.

Throughout his working years Brian was employed in the seafood industry in some form, whether it be a chef, manager, shrimping boat crewman or the other roles that the industry provided.

He worked at places such as the function center on Great Diamond Island or the family business- The Inlet Restaurant in Standish.

He enjoyed kayaking, river floating, camping, the outdoors in general, playing pool, darts, and cornhole. Brian was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity.

Brian will forever be remembered for his big heart, being a kind, thoughtful, and generous person, and always being ready to help out anyone in need.

He was predeceased by his father, Roland Hurtubise.

Brian is survived by his mother, Linda Bellemare of Hollis; his brother, Todd Hurtubise of Hollis; his chocolate lab, Morgan, who was like a child to him; and niece and nephew, Jordyn and Colby.

A gathering to celebrate Brian’s life will be held on Saturday Sept. 16 beginning at 1 p.m., until late evening, at his brother Todd’s home, 89 Dean Dr., Hollis.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

