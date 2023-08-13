FREEPORT – Edith Coffin Mitchell, 96, passed away Aug. 4, 2023, at Horizon Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick.

Edith was born Nov. 2, 1926, in Freeport, to Elizabeth and David Coffin. Edith grew up on Wolf’s Neck and graduated from Freeport High School in 1944. She started working in banking and continued for 40 years, retiring in 1985 as the manager of Key Bank in Freeport.

Edith married her husband, Stephen Frederick Mitchell on Nov. 11, 1946.

She enjoyed boating, camping, traveling, dining out and spent 25 years in Florida during the winters. She was a volunteer with Freeport Community Services, working at the time at the Clothes Tree, and a member of the Freeport Woman’s Club.

Edith was predeceased by her parents; husband, Stephen Mitchell, Sr.; two sisters and brothers-in law, Barbara Fogg (Edwin), Evelyn Holmes (Jack); and son-in-law, Fred Owen.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Sharon McNerney-Owen, son, Stephen Mitchell Jr. (Mary) and daughter, Ramona McIntire (Rolvin); grandchildren, Meredith Trester (Scott), Travis McNerney, Adam Mitchell (Katelyn Allen), Tina Dunlavey (David Kennedy), Dawn Kraphl (Jeremy), Kimberly Degnan (Eric), Stephen ‘Rick’ Mitchell III (Jen Sacco), Christian McIntire (Ali Rallis); great-grandchildren, Thea Mitchell, Sydney Dunlavey, Mason Bradshaw, Mackenzie, Madison, and Austin Degnan; Delia Mitchell-Gray, Abel, and Ever Mitchell; sister-in-law, Vaughndella Curtis; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Horizon for their loving care of our mom during these tough times.

We will all truly miss our mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. You will be forever loved by all. Rest in peace with your beloved husband.

There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous