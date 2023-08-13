WOOLWICH – Edward W. Herr, Jr., 78, passed away Aug. 3, 2023. He was the husband of Pamela Herr.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath. A full obituary may be seen at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

