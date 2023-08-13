YORK – The family of Eliot Gould Chertok, of York, is sad to announce his passing on Aug. 11, 2023.

Eliot passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98 and is survived by his four children and their spouses, Dean M. Chertok of York, Joanne S. Chertok of Charlestown, Mass., Deborah R. Greenstein and her husband Marty of Beverly, Mass. and Brian S. Chertok and his wife Lauri of Framingham, Mass. He was blessed to have and adored his six grandchildren, Benjamin Chertok, Samantha Chertok, Zachary Chertok, Alison Chertok, Lili Greenstein and Maxine Greenstein.

Eliot was born to Benjamin and Rose Chertok of Boston, Mass. on March 15, 1925, and was the older brother of Sumner Chertok (1927-2020) of Brookline and Dedham, Mass. Eliot graduated from Brookline High School in 1944 and served in the 104th Infantry Division – the Timberwolves – in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers during World War II. Once discharged, Eliot attended Harvard University, graduating with a B.A. in Political Science in 1949.

In 1947, Eliot met the love of his life, a strong-willed, well-grounded, and intellectually independent woman, Barbara Lee Benjamin (1928-2017). Together they shared 67 years of marriage. Eliot was President of Felton and Sons, Inc., distillers of Old Newburyport Rum and the Caldwell’s line of beverage alcohol. The family enjoyed memorable summers in Ogunquit and winters skiing in North Conway and Mittersill, N.H. By 1980, the couple realized their lifelong dream, to settle in a beautiful home on the ocean waters of Maine where they owned and operated a fine wine and cheese shop, the Cork & Bagel, in York, and Books ink in Ogunquit.

While Eliot never espoused the power of luck and good fortune, he reveled in, and never took for granted, how much of both surrounded him. Eliot experienced and saw things no one should have had to endure. Through his stories, his children and grandchildren saw a side of life, family, and the consequences of war that embedded lessons and perspectives few could get any other way. While many of his experiences from World War II remained too difficult to recount, later in his life, Eliot spoke of the character of what it was like for untrained draftees to be thrown into the suddenness of war training and field work. Eliot chose to share the stories that held silver linings and drew a laugh.

Eliot, in his own words, presided over his family in the capacity of “benevolent despot” — routinely subordinating discipline for fun and laughter. Together with his wife Barbara, they raised four very different children who, while following disparate paths, retain a family bond that is unshakable. When asked for the secret to his long life, he responded without hesitation, “cigars, chocolate and smart women”.

A private service will be held on Aug. 14 at Lindwood Memorial Park in Randolph, Mass.

At this time, Eliot’s family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation in honor of his wife and to local public libraries to honor the legacy of his and his wife’s constant pursuit of

strong intellect.

