YARMOUTH – Jean (Pervier) Knight, 89, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023 after a long illness.

She was born in Portland on May 28, 1934 to Louis Pervier and Helen Blackstone. Jean attended Freeport High School. She was married to Carl I. Knight for 65 years who passed away in 2016.

Jean was a homemaker who was always there for her family and community and later employed by L.L. Bean and retired after 20 years of employment. She was a lifetime member of Granite Grange.

She enjoyed her retirement traveling across the United States and joined an antique car club with her husband. They attended many parades and club outings before his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Knight Purinton and her husband Dean of Durham and Wanda Knight Haddock of New Gloucester; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She leaves siblings Bessie Mitchell of Sarasota, Fla., Sally Ridlon and her husband Charles of Durham, and Rodney Richards and wife Sharon of Pownal. She has many nieces and nephews and cousins. Her cousin, Alice Smith of Pownal, was at her side faithfully before her passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Rd., in Pownal. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Pownal, will be private.

Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Knight family.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous